MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dorothy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Dorothy, also called Dot, and her friend Toto were found on the streets of Midland. They are both female and were found during the winter weather.

Dorothy has a microchip but when the Midland Humane Coalition contacted the family, they chose not to reclaim her.

She is friendly and playful. However, she's vocal when she's in a kennel so she would not make a good apartment dog.

Dorothy and Toto have bonded so the coalition hopes they will be adopted together.