Delek Fund for Hope paying for 100% of adoption fees at Big Spring humane society

All you have to do is follow their social media, tag a friend and then reach out to the Happy Day Humane Society.

TEXAS, USA — Delek Fund for Hope is working to help support nonprofits in communities where it does business.

As part of its Paws for a Cause campaign, Delek is offering to cover 100% of adoption fees for cats and dogs at certain shelters.

One of the four eligible shelters is the Happy Day Humane Society in Big Spring.

To take advantage of the offer, Delek is asking people to like the Delek US Facebook page and take a friend in the post about Paws for a Cause.

You should then call the Humane Society at 432-267-7832 and ask about the offer.