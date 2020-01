MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Cream Puff, our Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Cream Puff is a 5-month-old domestic medium hair cream-colored tabby and was rescued from Midland Animal Services.

She is up to date on her shots, spayed and ready to find her forever home.

Midland Humane Coalition

Watch the video tho hear Jolina Okazaki and Terra Acox tell you all about her and see if Cream Puff is the perfect fit for you!