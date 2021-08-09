Big Spring animal shelter at capacity

The shelter says it hasn't been this full for quite some time.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Animal Shelter is hoping to clear the shelter in September.

The city says the shelter is currently full and is constantly seeing more and more animals brought in through animal control.

These animals include unclaimed strays as well as mistreated or dumped pets.

According to a post on the Big Spring Police Department's page, the shelter hasn't experienced this volume of animals in a long time.

Now the shelter is pleading with citizens to help them clear the shelters and find forever homes for these furry friends.

Adoption fees range from $45 to $75, which covers rabies vaccination and micro-chipping for pets as well as the city registration fee.

The shelter is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.