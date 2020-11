The more people walk, the more points the shelters earn.

MIDLAND, Texas — People can now take their furry friends on a walk while helping out the Midland Humane Coalition.

WoofTrax is an activity tracker app that tracks points the more you walk.

Users can select the Midland Humane Coalition and join a walking challenge to compete with other pet owners in your area.

The more people who use the app, the more points the coalition can earn.

The money is then raised by sponsors if they see more people walking.