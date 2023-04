All adoption fees will be covered by IO-Chem.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event on April 15.

This event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

You can adopt one of seven eight-week-old shepherd-border collie mix puppies who were sadly abandoned outside of the Andrews city limits.