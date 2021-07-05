7th annual Hot Dog Run features prizes, costume contest for pets

This year's theme is Fastest Dog in the West.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition will be holding its 7th annual Hot Dog Run on May 8.

The event, which is being held at the Bush Tennis Center, will open registration for the run at 7 a.m.

Participants can choose between a 5k, which will start at 8 a.m., or a one mile run to begin at 8:05 a.m.

Breakfast will be served for all participants and volunteers, courtesy of Texas Roadhouse.

For those who aren't interested in the run, there will also be a pet costume competition with awards for best costume, best pet trick and best pet/parent costume combo. You do not have to participate in the run in order to enter the costume contest.

The Hot Dog Run is also part of the Best of the West weekend, which includes other events like a tennis tournament, a BBQ cookoff and a Pat Green concert.

Additionally, the first 300 people to sign up for the run will receive free admission to the Pat Green concert.

Proceeds from this event will go to supporting the coalition's efforts to rescue animals from euthanasia and help them find their forever homes.