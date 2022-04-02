Civil rights icon Rosa Parks honored with tribute on Houston METRO buses and trains

Parks challenged segregation and changed the course of history in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

HOUSTON — METRO is honoring the legacy and courage of civil rights icon Rosa Parks with commemorative seats at the front of some transit vehicles.

Parks challenged segregation and changed the course of history in 1955 when she refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus. It was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

Parks' arrest galvanized the Montgomery Bus Boycott and led to the United States Supreme Court decision that declared segregation on buses unconstitutional.

The seats that honor Parks have a bright yellow cover that reads, "Dedicated to the Memory of Rosa Parks."

The special seats will be included in some local buses, METRORapid, METRORail and METROLift.

The tribute was officially launched today, which is Transit Equity Day and it would have been Parks' 109th birthday.