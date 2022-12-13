Beyond the Bow: Midland Quilters Guild quilts for multiple causes, not just fun

Midland Quilters Guild uses their talents to help others in the community.

MIDLAND, Texas — Every Tuesday at the Thompson House next to St. Luke’s Methodist, the Midland Quilters Guild meets up to do what they do best, quilt.

There is no shortage of enthusiasm for the art of quilting in this group.

“I like the company… It’s the social side, it’s the tactful side, it’s the creative side,” said Janet Welsch, a Midland Quilters Guild member.

All the fabric they use for all their quilting is either bought by the organization or donated to them.

But they do more than just quilt for fun. Their skills are capable of doing a lot more good than it might initially seem.

The Midland Quilters Guild regularly uses their talents to give back to the community.

“It means a whole lot. It means giving my talents and spreading them around, helping other people and, you know, a quilt is kind of like a hug and you can wrap it around you when you’re sad or cold,” said Kim Saba, another member.

They have donated quilts to causes such as Habitat for Humanity Homes, Hope House, Allison Cancer Center and Safe Place, among others.

But one of the causes closest to their hearts is Quilts of Valor.

The Quilts of Valor are unique quilts the guild makes for veterans to honor them and remind them that they are not forgotten about.

Earlier this year they even held a ceremony at Midland College where they presented quilts to a group of veterans.

“Well it gives you a sense of accomplishment yourself that you have been able to honor someone who probably has not been honored and also it just makes us more unified as a group because we’re working for the community,” said Phyllis Price, group leader for Quilts of Valor in the Permian Basin.