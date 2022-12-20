Beyond the Bow: Community comes together to Make a Wish for child with cerebral palsy

Calvin's teachers and classmates say he's a friendly and kind boy who loves Mickey Mouse, so getting to send him to Disney World was a dream come true.

HOBBS, N.M. — Schools almost out for the holidays, but it's a perfect time to take a look back at the school year and one of many wonderful things faculty and staff do for their students.

A Make a Wish dream was met for one student at an elementary school in Hobbs thanks to not only the school but the entire community.

Calvin Brooks is a well known name at College Lane Elementary.

"Calvin is very friendly, he doesn't meet a stranger, he talks to everybody, he's very kind, he has great manners," said Natalie Trujillo, Calvin's teacher.

"My kids are always peeking out and going 'Hey Calvin, How's it going Calvin, How's Mickey Mouse?' You know they're always so interested and such big supporters of Calvin," said Moriah Branson, teacher and Make a Wish volunteer.

Which is why Calvin's teachers, classmates and members of the Hobbs community sent him off to Disney World in a celebration fit for a king.

"We were gonna give Calvin this grand celebration so that him and his family felt special, but also so Calvin knew that he was important and that his condition didn't define him," said ????

Calvin has cerebral palsy and was granted a Make a Wish to go to Disney World with his family.

"We want to give kids the world, we stayed there for 6 days and we were able to go to Disney World and we were able to go to all four parks and Universal Studios," said Desirae Brooks, Calvin's mom.

And boy did Calvin have fun, getting to go on rides and even meeting his favorite, Mickey Mouse.

"Anybody that will listen he will tell them about his trip to Disney, he's still excited about it," said ????

His family is grateful for Make a Wish and the teachers and students at College Lane.

"It means everything, I love how much they love him," said ????

There's no shortage of support in Hobbs.