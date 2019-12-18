It's an unbreakable bond built over the past five years.

One nurse gave her kidney to a nine-year-old stranger named Ethan.

"You know there's something that I need to do and I just couldn't shake it," said Christin Timmons Chief Nursing Officer at Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

Often times it's common to keep it moving whether it's for a cause or person, but Christin had a pinch to give.

"I saw a post on Facebook from one of our former nurses just stating that her son has been sick and other people in our facility knew that he had been sick. They've been going through the battle with him as well. So I just saw the post and reached out to my husband and said, 'you know, I saw this and I've been thinking about it and I think I want to go and at least get tested,'" said Christin.

What started as an acquaintance at work, has now turned into family forever.

"We would say hi in the hallways but we never worked directly together. We didn't hang out outside of work or anything like that," said Christin.

Test after test, Christin finally deemed a match for Ethan.

"I really haven't had any angst about it, I was very at peace. Anxious more to tell him only because he was probably a little more nervous than I was. And then to tell our children. I just kind of what I wanted to get their support. So probably just more nerves on that side," said Christin looking at her husband.

"There was probably 20 or 30 people that went through it. So I kind of did the husband thing and said ok sure and had no clue that she would ever be a match. So it was actually a long series of testing. She would come in and say, 'hey I made the next round' and then made it to the next round. Initially, I was selfish. I was concerned but you know ultimately it was her decision, so my role and my job is to support her so that's what I did," said Brad Timmons Christin's husband.

Now with her husband and family all on board, it was time to take a flight to Boston where Christin and Ethan's lives changed forever.

"It had gotten to a point where they were about to do dialysis and we know that's really hard on an individual and when most go on it, you don't come off. So he was kind of on a timeline he was already very, very tired and wasn't very active and couldn't do a lot of things," said Christin.

A sweet spot she couldn't shake by having a son just a year older than Ethan.

"It really was kind of gripping to look at him, see him and know that you know his life is going to be extended to the point that he gets to have as much meaning as what our little one was experiencing and getting to do," said Christin.

But hoping was over, as the time had finally come.

After nearly five hours later surgery deemed a success.

"It's no joke. You know he's young and he was very vital. In fact, I walked over I think it was about twelve hours after the surgery and she was still out. Then I walked over to Ethan and he's already playing video games and I mean of course he was still hurting, but it's just amazing to see how the young ones really bounce back quickly. But I just saw the excruciating pain she went through. I don't know that either one of us even imagined it was going to be like that," said Brad.

"He would send little pictures and he would do this kind of thing (holds up heart made with hands) and send it over since we were in two different wings at the hospital. When I get to see him, just seeing that he's gone from this little boy that wasn't even on the growth charts to somebody that's looking me in the eye and weighs as much as I do he's just flourished," said Christin.

A literal match made in Heaven and now, Ethan's mommy number two.

"I'll ask about his meds or anything like that like, 'Are you taking them? Are you drinking your water? Are you doing this? Have you read your homework?' So we tease him now that he has two moms because you just can't help but feel like they're a part of you," said Timmons.

The gift of giving is something that can't be replaced, and Christin says it's saved her life just as much as it has Ethan's.

"We all have a gift and we all have a story to tell, whether we decide to either get that gift or tell the story. I just had that nudge and somebody else might be having that too. So I would definitely ask people to at least consider it. It's so impactful not just for you, but for them. Ethan probably wouldn't be here today and if it hadn't been for us deciding to jump he probably wouldn't be here today. I can't look at him and his mom and think that I didn't do the right thing. And so because it makes such an impact on somebody else I would beg somebody to consider it for sure."

