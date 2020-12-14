Beyond The Bow: Ringing for change

K.C. and Jack aren't your ordinary bell ringers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Fundraisers like the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign depend on donations and volunteers to help those in need.

This year, help from the program is at an all-time high, but unfortunately, donations and the volunteer list is at an all-time low.

Jack and K.C., are brother and sister, and though they are only 9 and 8 years old, they are making a big difference for the community.

"We saw this guy ringing the bell at the mall and we saw the sign that said help needed and we saw a table where you could sign up so we signed up and now we’re just ringing the bell for it," Jack said.

These two aren't just ringing. If you stop by the Hobby Lobby in Midland, you'll find them dancing, singing and greeting you with a big smile.

“You just sit there for two hours straight so you just got to do something to do,” K.C. said.

Dollar after dollar, all their hard work is paying off with Red Kettles full of money to help the community.

“Some people that don’t have what we have," K.C. said "they can get a step closer to what other people have.”

While this year was the first time they volunteered as bell ringers, they say it won't be the last.

"I feel like every kid deserves to have a Christmas and needs one," Jack said.