Beyond the Bow: In remission for cancer, this 2 year old and her family are giving back to the hospitals who helped her

Aislinn was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just a few days before she turned one.

MIDLAND, Texas — This Christmas has a new meaning for the Smith family.

Their two-year old daughter Aislinn is in remission from cancer. You can’t miss her, with that sweet giggle and those big eyes.

As an act of paying it forward, Aislinn and her parents are going back to the hospital that saved her life, Covenant Children's, to make sure every child has a new toy.

Aislinn is full of life-having her here and healthy is the biggest gift of all.

"She has neuroblastoma-we did a couple rounds of chemo and then surgery and she is in remission," said Chloe Smith, Aislinn’s mother.

"I fell to my knees… It was awful, you hear the word cancer and you think the worst," Chloe said.

It was a hard year for Aislinn and her family.

"She's everything to me. She's my only child. Sorry, I get emotional. She is just pure joy. She does have some setbacks, because anything you have chemo there are some setbacks. We are in several therapies. But she's thriving now," Chloe said.

A thrill of hope for a weary family. This Christmas they hope to give the same to other families.

"We're doing a toy drive for Covenant and Midland Memorial through the pediatric unit. While Aislinn was inpatient they brought her toys, blankets, anything to make her comfortable. Being that it's an immunocompromised disease you can't take toys from home," Chloe said.

Bringing gifts to others, all the while thanking God for theirs.