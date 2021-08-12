Beyond the Bow: Midland nonprofit helps Santa out by making this Christmas special for local children, families

3:11 Ministries is gifting kids clothes, toys, toiletries and more this Christmas.

MIDLAND, Texas — Normally, 7110 Elkins Road is home to the Village for 3:11 Ministries, but when the holiday season is among us, it becomes Santa's workshop.

"We try very hard to come as close as we can to what they ask for, like Santa," said Sally Stafford, Executive Director with 3:11 Ministries.

Their volunteers, or elves in this case, are doing all they can to make Christmas possible for thousands of children in Midland this year.

"We have over 600 families registered and that’s almost 2,000 children," said Stafford.

At 3:11, Santa's helpers check every list, and they check them twice, to make sure they fill hundreds of red and green bags for families with the right things.

"They will be getting two outfits, a pair of shoes, three to four toys, stockings, stocking stuffers and toiletries," said Stafford.

Stafford said those they help are often times very thankful for it because they both want the best for the children.

"We consistently get phone calls from parents that are grateful and full of gratitude for us helping them through this season, because they also want to give their children a good Christmas," said Stafford.

This is the main reason the elf squad at 3:11 makes sure children are getting a little something from good Ol' Saint Nick.

"Because I don’t want any children to feel left out or left behind, or that people don’t care about them, because no matter the families circumstances, we want every child to have a good Christmas," said Stafford.

From bikes, to baby dolls, and even a new pair of shoes, the team here is bringing Christmas magic to not only kids, but also their parents.

“How could you say no when I know there is such a need in the community," said Stafford. "I want those babies to have a good Christmas, but I want their parents to also not feel forgotten and know the community cares about them and their family.”