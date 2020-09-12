Beyond the Bow: Midland family lights up West Texas spirits with yard light show

MIDLAND, Texas — Winter nights in Midland can be dark and chilly, but not on 4011 Dunkirk.



Here, things are bright and happy.



"The more we do it, the easier it gets," Steven Bowers, light show creator said.



"Everybody that we have talked to just loves it and is amazed by it," Bowers said.



For the last 3 years, the Bowers family has been running a light show right in their front yard for all to see.



It started as a family project for their 7-year-old son who loves the holiday season.



"He really likes Halloween, always has liked it since he was tiny, so one Halloween we got a blow up pirate ship and that was our whole display, just this one blow up pirate ship and he was so excited and so the next year we had a blow up pirate ship and something else and it just grew from there and of course we started with Christmas," Tricia Bowers, light show assistant said.



They set it up every year without fail, putting in months of work in advance of the holiday season.