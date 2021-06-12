Beyond the Bow: Midland choir group raises money for charity every holiday season

The choir has been around for over 30 years and is made up of all volunteers.

MIDLAND, Texas — It is the season of giving.

Throughout the holidays, so many people in our community get together to help others in many different ways.

One group in Midland is raising money for charity by "singing loud for all to hear."

The group goes by the name of Voces Dei. Rob Montgomery, Musical Director for the group, told NewsWest 9 that this is a way for them to give back to the community, as they are all volunteers.

"We support various charities throughout the Midland-Odessa area," said Montgomery. "One of the things we do is pick a charity each year for whom we sing, and this year we have chosen AMOS (Area Missions Outreach Service). All the proceeds will go directly to them."

"Over the years, we have probably gathered about $60,000 for local charities," said Montgomery. "We enjoy picking small charities that maybe don't have as much face time as others do."

Jack Campbell, Manager for Voces Dei, said that this has had an impact in more ways than one.

"It's as much a gift to ourselves as it is to others," said Campbell. "We don't get to be around a lot of these people the rest of the year. It's been a great experience to help out, but also to do something we enjoy."

Another thing that makes this group unique is their spontaneous attire.

"Putting our self-confidence aside and being able to wear funny hats and funny outfits and things of that nature loosens up the group," said Campbell. "This also loosens up the audience and let's them know this is not a tuxedo performance."