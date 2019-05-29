We all know teenagers need sleep... but a new study out today puts a sharp focus on how many teens and adults are not getting enough sleep because they're on their phones-- even in the middle of the night.

That study, from Common Sense Media, documents just how many of us take our devices to bed... And how many teens are actually sleeping with a phone in the bed.

If you've spent any time with teenagers lately... You know how dependent they are on their phones...

Mother Gabriella Harding, “The battle of the smartphone started ever since they got their first iPhone because it's very hard for them to control when they are supposed to be using it and when they're supposed to just stop”.

Gabriella’s son, Santiago Harding, “It is frustrating if she tries to take away my phone and she doesn’t have a good reason”

Gabriella Harding says she tries to keep technology out of her 14 and 16 year-olds bedrooms, especially before bed time, but that it's easier said than done, “I think that sleeping is everything for moods, for growth, for performance. For everything. When it's time to go to sleep and the light -- whatever they're watching stimulates them. So they have to go to sleep and I tell them my battle is don't do it 10 minutes before going to sleep. And they're like "just 10 more minutes, just 15 more minutes".

New numbers out today show the Harding kids are actually the norm.

Common Sense Media surveyed a 1,000 parents and children across the U.S. and found 68% of teens take their devices into the bedroom. Almost a third of teens sleep with them actually *in* the bed.

And most concerning... 1 in 3 teens wakes up during the night to check a device. Half of them because they want to check social media.

Common Sense Media CEO, James Steyer, “This is clearly having a huge impact on people's ability to sleep and also the physical and mental health implications with that”.

And parents... Listen up... We're not being very good role models.

74% of parents have their mobile device within reach while they sleep. And more than a quarter of those adults check their devices during the night.

The American academy of pediatrics urges parents to keep screens out of the bedroom.

And doctors recommend everyone stop using a screen one hour before going to sleep.

But that's not happening either. 61% of parents and 70% of teens said they check their mobile device within 30 minutes of falling asleep.

The Common Sense study also points to parents worrying more about their own time spent on devices compared to a couple of years ago.

But the opposite is true for teens.

The number of teenagers who said they spend too much time on their devices has shrunk.

The kids do with their parents would get off devices though.

40-percent of teens said they think their parent spends too much time on their mobile device.

So it seems like we could all benefit from stepping away from the iPhones...