MIDLAND, Texas — Clayton Williams, a well known Midland legend passed away on Friday night surrounded by family and friends.

According to a close family friend the well-known Midlander passed from complications of pneumonia.

Williams who has become the Hall of Famer in the oil industry also made his name after running for Texas governor in 1990 against Ann Richards.

However, after losing the election, his love of being a Republican still carried his spirit.

A Texas A&M graduate, Williams earned his degree in animal husbandry.

He also represented his school as a Corps Cadet, before graduating in 1954.

Williams was acknowledged for his generosity by his alma mater following his graduation and in 1981 he was recognized as an Association of Former Students Distinguished Alumnus.

Honor was further given after Texas A&M named the school's alumni center after him.

His legacy of being accomplished continued in 2002 after he was named the honoree at the Permian Basin Oil Show.

In 2005, he was inducted into the Permian Basin's Petroleum Museum Hall of Fame and later saw honor with the Top Hand Award, given to him by the Permian Basin Petroleum Association.

Later in 2017, Noble Energy purchased Clayton Williams Energy.

Clayton Williams also made his name with the Claydesta office complex building on Wadley Ave. and N. Big Spring St., with part of the name of the building being named after his wife Modesta.

He and his wife saw honor when the Association of Fundraising Professionals Permian Basin Chapter, graced them as its "Outstanding Philanthropists," during the AFP's National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the Petroleum Club.