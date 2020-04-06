ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has passed away after being hit by a car on May 27 in the 100 block of East Clements.

On May 27 at 11:20 p.m., the Odessa Police Department responded to a call after pedestrian, Jose Cruz Vega Jr., 35, was hit by a blue Cadillac Escalade.

The driver, 21-year-old, Richard Candia, was traveling westbound when he struck Vega.

Vega, who stepped off the sidewalk into the roadway before being hit, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Jun. 4, at 8:21 a.m., Vega was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The next of kin has been notified and an investigation is ongoing.

Updates will be provided as they come in.