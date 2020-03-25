TYLER, Texas —

We're a couple of days into online learning for East Texas students and some could use a little extra help when the "bell rings."

Now, parents and students can turn to help from students at Harvard, MIT, UC Berkeley and other top-tier universities across the country.

Students ages 5-18 can receive one-on-one tutoring lessons on just about any subject, through GoPeer.org.

"I've had just over like 200,000 people visit our site in the past 24 hours,” Ethan Binder CEO and Co-Founder of GoPeer said. “Those are parents, their students who are coping with school closures and I'm sure as many students around our country are dealing with those difficult times right now with GoPeer our tutoring is 100% online in our virtual classroom, parents have been able to really use go period to support their child through this difficult time."

The virtual classroom allows students to sketch, draw notes, store files, and interact with the tutor.

An account can be created as a tutor, parent or student. After signing up, you’ll be taken to a dashboard where you can find a tutor for algebra, chemistry and a number of different subjects.

"No one should be afraid or embarrassed to raise their hand and ask for help,” Binder said. “We all could use a little help sometimes, so we encourage you to reach out, feel free to contact any of the college students. If you want help with current material, or if you just want to learn something new."

There is a free 2-hour option by using the code, FREE120.

