Need a Halloween costume idea? 🎃 These are the most-searched of 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Halloween will look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but it doesn't mean you can't have a little fun dressing up on the 31st.
Google has released its list of the most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020. The top 10 costumes based on Google searches in Sept. 2020 include:
1. Witch
2. Dinosaur
3. Harley Quinn
4. Rabbit
5. Clown
6. Angel
7. Fortnite
8. Devil
9. Ninja
10. Spider-Man
