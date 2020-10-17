Midland Public Safety Communications looking for new hires

Are you looking for a job?

If so, then you can send your resume to the Midland Public Safety Communications for a chance to help the police officers of the community protect and serve it.

The Midland Public Safety Communications is looking for motivated individuals who work well under pressure and are true team players.

The starting pay is between $42,035 and $46,039 a year.

So if you have the drive to thrive, you just may be the right candidate for the job.