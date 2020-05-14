MIDLAND, Texas — If you have always wanted to fight crime and protect and serve your community, now you can by applying to be a police officer.

The Midland police department is accepting applications for those who want to help them protect the community.

Once you apply to start your future as one of Midland's finest officers, call Sgt. Jimmy Young, at 432-685-7590 or Officer Bianca Rodriguez at 432-685-7121, to set up a date and time for officer testing.

If you have questions about the process of becoming a police officer, you can ask them about the process as well.

To get started on your future as a cop, click here.