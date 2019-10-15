MIDLAND, Texas — People in the Permian Basin know what a hassle potholes in the road can be.

But things might just be looking up for folks in Midland County.

Today the Midland County Commissioners Court updated the construction guidelines for new roads. The commissioners was the new roads in the Basin to last fifteen years.

Randy Prude, Midland County Commissioner, Precinct 4, says the new road standards will have 11-inches of base and 3-inches of asphalt.

With more and more people moving and working in the Permian Basin the roads have taken a real beating. The Commissioners Court hopes the new road guidelines help prevent damage.



“What’s happening now is almost every road in the county gets used by trucks," Prude said. "You want the standards in the county to go up to a 15-year-lifetime which means more asphalt, more base, so the roads will last a lot longer.”

Just how much will the new guidelines cost the county? Nothing,in fact, the guidelines will save taxpayers money in the long run.



“Actually the developer pays for it out of his own pocket," Prude said. "When the county takes it over, the county will save money because the roads would be in better shape now than in the past.”



Now that all roads have to be 15 inches thick, it will speed up construction time because contractors will know all the county roads need to be at a 15-year-lifetime.

According to the commissioners there are more than 40 square miles of roads being worked on right now in the county.

"It really can't comes soon enough," Robin Donnelly, Midland County Commissioner, Precinct 2, said.

The new road guidelines are going into effect immediately. Hopefully, that means less pot holes coming our way.

