MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love passing the day playing video games? Are your favorite characters superheroes and villains from comic books?

If so, then you may find your favorite moments of meeting with like minds about your favorite characters and anime fun.

A club for teens between the ages of 13 through 19, you will be able to meet in the Bat Cave at the Midland Centennial Library on Feb. 13, if you find that your love of comics, video games, anime, manga, and graphic novels is one that you can enjoy sharing with others.