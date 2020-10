If you have always wanted to start your own business, you will have the chance to with the business development webinar on Oct. 13.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you have always wanted to know the basics of starting your own business, now you can with Midland College's free business development webinar.

In this webinar, you will learn everything there is to know about how to start your own business.

The class will be held on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.