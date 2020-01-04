WEST, Texas — Over the last couple of months, many events and businesses have closed or have been postponed due to COVID-19.
These businesses include:
All Midland Offices - Closed until Apr. 3
Midland County Libraries - Closed Until Further Notice
Wild Wild West Fair - Canceled
2020 West Texas Oil and Gas Convention - Postponed
Midland Park Mall - Closed Until Further Notice
Music City Mall - Closed Until Further Notice
Midland Cotton Patch - Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice
All Workforce Solution Permian Basin Offices - Temporarily Closed
The City of Big Spring - Available by appointment only and electronic means
All Texas Schools - Closed Until May 4
Midland College - Closed until further notice, but available online
Odessa College - Closed Until Further Notice
Dennis the Menace Park - Closed Until Further Notice
All Playgrounds and Skate Park in Odessa - Closed Until Further Notice
Imaging locations at West Campus and Abell Hanger Building - Closed Until Further Notice
Target - Closed on April 12
Kohl's - Closed Until Further Notice
Wells Fargo Midland/Odessa Adjusted Hours - Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. & Saturday 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
Bowlero - Closed Until Further Notice
Barbershops, Nail Shops, Beauty Salons, Tattoo Shops, Massage Parlors in Odessa - April 30
Businesses that are providing drive-thru and/or curbside service only include:
Midland Meat Company - Providing Drive-Thru Service Only
Fuddruckers Midland/Odessa - Curbside Service Only 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Businesses offering virtual service include:
Stanton Optical in Odessa - Virtual eyecare service will be provided from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Steward Medical Group - Launched Telehealth Visits
Times and updates on closures will be updated as they become available.