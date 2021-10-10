Wondering how to navigate Halloween this year? Here are tips to stay safe this spooky season

For the best treats with no tricks, make sure your hands are clean for your safety, and the kids. When it comes to those who are unvaccinated, masking up is best.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Like last year, the CDC released safety tips for parents before heading out the door for trick or treating on Halloween.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said, it's best not to wear a costume mask over your protective mask.

"It can be really difficult to breath, and we don't want any of that for our children," Rodriguez said.

For the best treats with no tricks, make sure your hands are clean for your safety, and the kids.

"Wash your hands before and after handling the treats, and give out treats outdoors, if possible," Rodriguez said.

She said the treats will still be just as sweet, even with less physical contact.

"Set up stations with individual bag treats for kids to take. Avoid direct contact with trick or treaters, so stay in your own family unit," Rodriguez said.

For the folks who host indoor events for the spookiest night of the year, it's best to crack open a window to allow fresh air to circulate throughout the house.