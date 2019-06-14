There are plenty of people who don’t want changes with Whataburger that may come with new ownership.

Count JJ Watt among that group. Shortly after news that Whataburger was selling majority interest to a Chicago-based firm, Watt took to Twitter to rally people to pitch in and save the iconic Texas restaurant.

Watt says we should all buy Whataburger back, have honey butter chicken biscuits available all day and add kolaches.

And as with all JJ Watt tweets, this one instantly took off. As of 5:20 p.m. Friday, it had been liked more than 19,000 times and retweeted more than 4,700 times.

Whether he’s serious or not, one thing is for sure. The Wisconsin native-turned Texans is a fan of Whataburger and his tweet got people’s attention.

RELATED: Whataburger wants to go big: Iconic Texas restaurant selling majority interest, positioning for expansion

RELATED: Whataburger throws party for dying dog in his final days

RELATED: New on the menu: Whataburger may put itself up for sale