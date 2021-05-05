West Texans come together to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

It was a perfect day to hold the 26th Annual Unity Luncheon outdoors at the La Margarita Festival Grounds.

ODESSA, Texas — In honor of Cinco de Mayo, the Hispanic Heritage Organization, Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and LULAC hosted the 26th Annual Unity Luncheon at the La Margarita Festival Grounds.

Participants came together and celebrated with some traditional Mexican music and food.

Everyone from city leaders to representatives of the hospitals showed up, along with our very own Victor Lopez.

This year, organizers presented pandemic warrior awards.

“We are just trying to celebrate them and honor them for all their hard work,” Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Sarina Galindo said.

Many people don’t understand what Cinco de Mayo actually is. It commemorates Mexico's win over the French at the battle of Puebla in 1862.