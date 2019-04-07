WASHINGTON — Fireworks are beautiful, but they can be very dangerous if they are not handled properly.

Fireworks can cause serious burns and/or eye injuries. On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released a handful of videos on Twitter to show the real damage fireworks can cause to humans.

The agency used mannequins to represent what would happen if someone decided to do something dumb, like launch a bottle rocket off their head.

What would happen if someone launches a firework at another person?

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission even tested what would happen if someone didn't move away from lighting a firework fast enough.

Crews even made a representation of someone making their own fireworks.

