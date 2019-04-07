WASHINGTON — Fireworks are beautiful, but they can be very dangerous if they are not handled properly.
Fireworks can cause serious burns and/or eye injuries. On average, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released a handful of videos on Twitter to show the real damage fireworks can cause to humans.
RELATED: Sparklers are still dangerous: How to keep your kids safe on July 4th
The agency used mannequins to represent what would happen if someone decided to do something dumb, like launch a bottle rocket off their head.
What would happen if someone launches a firework at another person?
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B:
RELATED: Where to enjoy Independence Day fireworks in Hampton Roads
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission even tested what would happen if someone didn't move away from lighting a firework fast enough.
Crews even made a representation of someone making their own fireworks.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission gave these firework safety tips:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
- Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishaps.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
- Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.