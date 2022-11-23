Top 10 most forgotten items on Thanksgiving grocery lists

Meijer sells more butter the day before Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The day before Thanksgiving is typically packed at grocery stores, as people shop for last minute items for their big feast.

"You do have to be a little more patient this time of year," said Chris Schwandt, store director for Rockford Meijer store, "It's just a thing that happens, but we are definitely going to get you taken care of, get you out of here as quickly as possible."

At Meijer stores, they see ten items being sold more frequently than others. In fact, Meijer sells more butter on the day before Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

Top 10 forgotten grocery items most likely to be delivered on Thanksgiving Day:

Soft drinks Milk Eggs Shredded Cheese Butter/Margarine Sour Cream Cream Cheese Potatoes Crackers Cooking Vegetables

"Crackers are big," said Schwandt, "If you're in my house, my kids love to snack before the meal. So, we're giving them some little things, some appetizer plates and stuff. You're always going to use crackers on that."

While Wednesday and Thursday are big days for the grocery side of the store, Friday the general merchandise side is the busier one.

Meijer, like many stores lately, has had deals going for Black Friday going all week.

"Black Friday has gotten much easier for us, it's better for our families," said Schwandt, "It's makes it much easier for us to prepare. We used to have to bring a whole crew of people in here on Black Friday morning, and it's a little less because it's not so chaotic anymore."

However, they still will have special Santa Buck specials, and certain deals only available on Friday and Saturday.

