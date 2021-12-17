The history behind Mexican legend - poinsettias

Poinsettias are native to Mexico. A San Angelo florist explains the history behind the evergreen plant.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is here and poinsettias are a Christmas essential in businesses and people’s homes.

The poinsettia is a native to Mexico and typically blooms from Oct. 1-Dec. 1. With proper care, poinsettias can last year-to-year.

The poinsettia has become a Mexican legend and many believe to be a religious interpretation.

“The poinsettia is actually shaped like the star is Bethlehem so it’s shaped like a star and it also symbolizes the red in color as the blood in Jesus, so if you receive a poinsettia or gift poinsettia that’s really one of the best ways to honor Jesus for Christmas,” Victoria Enriquez, Stemmed Designs owner, said.

She said poinsettias sales have been very good at Stemmed Designs and hopes they will increase by next week as people do their last minute Christmas shopping.

“They are very popular this year and I think that now with us trying to get past COVID, people are giving more or sending them out and they want to make sure they recognize the people that they love with a gift,” Enriquez said.

Regardless of the season, the color on the leaves of poinsettias does not change and can be evergreen with proper care.

“I have clients that have them from year to year, they will put them in the green house after Christmas and then bring them out again in the summer and let them just sit outside. They are more of an outdoor plant in Mexico so you’ll see them in many places just growing wild,” she said.