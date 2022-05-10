These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving

We're looking to help you plan ahead before turkey day!

TEXAS, USA — We've all been there -- it's Thanksgiving day and a key ingredient or item is missing to contribute to the dinner table or the house decorations. So, you jump in the car and get to your nearest grocery retailer to save the day.

But, a few major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving. So, you might want to bookmark this article incase that key item needs to be found on turkey day.

Walmart

The retailer among the latest which plan to close stores again on Thanksgiving Day this year. The nation's largest retailer confirmed in an e-mail that all of its stores, including supercenters and neighborhood markets, will be closed on Nov. 24, 2022. See their website here.

Kohl's

Target

The retailer used to have at least limited hours on Thanksgiving, but, it began closing its doors during the holiday in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began. See their website here.

Best Buy

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Most Dick's Sporting Goods

Most Bath & Body Works stores

Costco

Home Depot

We will add to this list as more retailers release plans.

Last November, Target announced it would permanently no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day. Walmart did not reply to a request for comment on whether its Thanksgiving Day closure will now be permanent.

While some major chains haven't yet announced whether they'll keep their doors shut on Nov. 24, more are likely to do so. Last year's list of closures included most major grocery chains, plus numerous retailers that hoped to draw customers instead to Thanksgiving online shopping.

Experts believe high inflation could push families to get an earlier start on shopping this year with hopes of avoiding even higher prices later.

Even with Thanksgiving Day closures, some businesses still open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Though outdoor retailer REI announced this year that its policy to remain closed on Black Friday is now permanent. REI said in a statement that the hope is to encourage customers and its more than 16,000 employees to spend more time outdoors, and the co-op is willing to forgo profits to do so.

AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will be up anywhere from 4% to 7%, far below last year's growth of 16%.