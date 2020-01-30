HOUSTON — Have a loved on that doesn't live close by?

Consider this custom postmark as a way to show your adoration this Valentine's Day.

The Made of Hearts Forever Stamp was drawn by Erick Ramirez, a student of the Valentine Independent School District

A mail-in request is simple. Address the card to that special person, affix a First-Class Mail postage stamp and put it into a larger envelope, also with appropriate postage. Address the larger envelope to:

VALENTINE’S DAY POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

311 W CALIFORNIA AVE

VALENTINE, TX 79854-9998

In order to make sure greeting cards receive the special postmark and are delivered in time for Valentine’s Day, requests should be sent to the address above by Feb. 7.

Click here for additional information.

USPS

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Winner, winner chicken dinner | Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped Valentine's Day options

RELATED: 65% of Sweethearts candies will be blank this Valentine's Day

RELATED: Tennessee attorney offers free divorce for Valentine's Day