Salvation Army opens preregistration for Angel Tree program

The program helps families in need provide Christmas presents for their children.

ODESSA, Texas — The Salvation Army has opened preregistration for its Angel Tree Program.

The program helps families in need provide Christmas presents to their children age 12 and younger.

Qualified families include low income families, families currently struggling financially and those in emergency situations.

Those interested in participating in the Angel Tree Program in Odessa can fill out this form. The Angel Code you need to input is "ODESSA".

Further registration will be done through a virtual Teams, Google Meets or Zoom meeting.

The Midland Salvation Army will be holding in-person sign-ups at its Wall Street location.

Sign-ups will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5-16. Only one person per household will be allowed in the building at a time.

Those signing up in Midland will need to bring a valid ID, proof of income and the birth certificates for the children being signed up.

Only parents or legal guardians can sign children up and proof of guardianship must be provided.

For more information on the Angel Tree Program you can call 432-332-0738 for Odessa or 432-683-3614 for Midland.

The Salvation Army also partners with NewsWest 9 for the annual toy drive to provide toys for children in need of a Christmas.