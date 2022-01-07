Offices closed for Independence Day

City and county offices as well as colleges will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

TEXAS, USA — Monday is July 4, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of Midland, have announced they will be closed.

For many cities, this means trash pickup will be shifted slightly throughout the week.

To see how this could impact you, you can visit the Facebook page or website of your local government to find out more.

Emergency services for cities and counties will remain available however.

In addition to these offices being closed, local colleges will also be closing their doors to celebrate Independence Day.

Midland, Odessa, and Howard College have all announced they will be closed on Monday, with MC and OC closing on Friday as well.