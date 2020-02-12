NewsWest 9 joins City of Odessa for virtual tree lighting

You can see the tree lighting, a look at the history of Starbright Village, performances from the OHS choir and Permian color guard and more.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is partnering with NewsWest 9 and First Basin Credit Union for a virtual celebration of the 33rd Annual Tree Lighting.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city decided to go with a virtual ceremony to bring people holiday cheer while keeping everyone safe.

Join Tatum Guinn, Anthony Franze, Crystal Crews, Victor Lopez and more on December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The special will feature the annual tree lighting, as well as a look at the history of Starbright Village and performances from the Odessa High School Broncho Legacy choir and the Permian High School color guard.