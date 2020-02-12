NewsWest 9 joins City of Odessa for virtual tree lighting

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is partnering with NewsWest 9 and First Basin Credit Union for a virtual celebration of the 33rd Annual Tree Lighting.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city decided to go with a virtual ceremony to bring people holiday cheer while keeping everyone safe.
Join Tatum Guinn, Anthony Franze, Crystal Crews, Victor Lopez and more on December 3 at 6:30 p.m.
The special will feature the annual tree lighting, as well as a look at the history of Starbright Village and performances from the Odessa High School Broncho Legacy choir and the Permian High School color guard.
You can watch this special event on television as well as on NewsWest9.com and the NewsWest 9 app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.