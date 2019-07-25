Nearly 60,000 people have signed an online petition to move Halloween.

The change.org petition claims moving Halloween to the last Saturday of October would make the holiday "safer, longer and stress-free."

The petition creator claims nearly 4,000 people suffer "Halloween-related" injuries each year, and that most parents don't apply "high visibility aids" to their children's costumes. Though moving the date of Halloween wouldn't make the skies less dark at night, the petition's creator claims the change would create a safer setting for trick-or-treaters.

The petition's goal is 75,000 signatures. As of 10 a.m. July 25, it had more than 58,000.

Click here to view the petition.