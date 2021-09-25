Need an excuse to get outside? National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 25!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 3.
National Hunting and Fishing Day is Sept. 25 for those looking to enjoy some time outside or have their picture taken with the catch or hunt of the day.
History
This tradition dates back to the 1960s, but the idea of designating an official day to recognize the role sports men play in the conservation movement was suggested in 1970 by Ira Joffe, owner of Joffe's Gun Shop in Upper Darby Pa., according to The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). This led Pennsylvania Gov. Raymond Shafer to adopt Joffe's idea, forming "Outdoor Sportsman's Day."
In 1972, Congress requested the President to declare the fourth Saturday of September as National Hunting and Fishing Day to recognize outdoor sports and conservation.
On May 2 of the same year, President Richard Nixon signed proclamation 4128 designating the National Hunting and Fishing Day to occur on the Fourth Saturday of every September, according to National Day Calendar.
"I urge all citizens to join with outdoor sportsmen in the wise use of our natural resources and in insuring their proper management for the benefit of future generations," said President Nixon.
Things to do
In Central Pa:
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will be holding an event at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center for National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This event will be free of charge and is meant to "educate people about hunting, fishing, and conservation, as well as allow people to connect with agency staff, see live demonstrations, and talk with various vendors," the game commission stated on their Facebook page.
The Fish Habitat Waters to Watch Campaign will be holding a virtual event on Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in support of the National Fish Habitat Action Plan. This plan aims to "demonstrate that science-based aquatic habitat conservation actions make a difference to benefit aquatic habitats, local communities, anglers, and economies," stated National Hunting and Fishing Day.
Events around the country:
Congers Lake Memorial Park in Rockland County will be devoting National Hunting and fishing Day to educating others of the joys of the outdoors from fishing and environmental issues, to hunting and conservation.
All are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation will be offering visitors fishing equipment to fish for free on the lake, without the requirement of a fishing license.
The Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri will be holding a National Hunting and fishing Day 5K at 9:30 a.m., where the fastest runners will be awarded medals and plaques. For those who are attending just for fun, each runner will receive a fishing lure, head band, and run medal.
South Cove County Park in South Carolina will be holding a family National Hunting and Fishing Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. where visitors can enjoy activities such as archery, air riffles, camouflage games, fishing, giveaways and more.
Promotions:
The National Hunting and Fishing Day website is asking people to “take the pledge” for the chance to win $500. Those who pledge to take someone hunting, fishing or shooting in honor of this holiday, will have the chance to win a $500 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's gift card and outdoor gear.
National Hunting and Fishing Day also took to their Facebook to announce a giveaway to continue the holiday celebrations. One random participant could have the chance to win three free rounds of 100 sporting clays, in addition to the $500 for taking the pledge.
To enter, all participants 18 and older must like their giveaway Facebook post and pledge to take someone shooting on their website. It's that simple.
According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia honors National Hunting and Fishing Day by offering "Free Fishing Day" to its residents, allowing them to fish without a fishing or trout license in any public waters they choose.
New Mexico Game and Fish announced on their Twitter Page that its residents will be able to fish for free throughout the state, as long as specific bag limits and regulations are followed.
You can take to the outdoors this weekend to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day and learn more about the role hunting, fishing, and the anglers and boaters play in wildlife conservation.