Miss Cayce's Wonderland hold grand reveal for 36th holiday season

The store is all decorated for the holidays and ready to welcome visitors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Miss Cayce's Wonderland is holding its grand reveal for the 36th holiday season on September 10.

The shop's hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Miss Cayce's Wonderland is located at 1012 Andrews Highway Suite A in Midland.

If you're not interested in browsing the shop in person, Miss Cayce's is now offering curbside service.

For more information on the shop or to purchase items online you can visit the Miss Cayce's Wonderland website.