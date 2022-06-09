Juneteenth celebrations in Midland-Odessa to include pageants, concerts and more

Both cities will have multiple days of events to celebrate the federal holiday.

TEXAS, USA — Juneteenth is fast approaching, and both Midland and Odessa have multi-day celebrations planned for 2022.

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa's events will start at 6 p.m. on June 15 and run until 11:30 p.m. on June 19.

This year's theme is "A Celebration of Freedom" and will feature a variety of events like basketball and volleyball tournaments, concerts, a car show, the annual pageant and more.

Booths and food trucks will also be available at various points during the weekend.

BCCO is also selling shirts for the celebration. Those can be purchased at Woodson Park on June 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Get your Juneteenth T-shirts! We will be selling T-shirts at Woodson Park Saturday, June 4 & June 11 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. You can also call 432.212.6700 to purchase a T-shirt. Cost: $15 & $18 Posted by Black Cultural Council of Odessa on Saturday, June 4, 2022

To see the full list of events for Odessa's celebration including dates, times and locations, you can click or tap here .

Midland's events will run 6 p.m. June 16 to 7 p.m. June 19.

These events include vendors at Washington Park, a Jazz Night at the MLK Center, the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant and a free pool party.

Before the festivities officially kick off on Thursday, there will also be a bowling social event on Tuesday at Bowlero Midland starting at 7 p.m.