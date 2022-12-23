Families, nonprofits hold annual Christmas giveaway in Odessa

Over 1000 free gifts were given away to people who showed up to San Jacinto park.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Families braved the cold for the 4th Annual Johnson/Griffin Christmas Giveaway.

"Everything we do here is free," said Shawn Carrasco with DGK, or Da Gorilla Kids. "So, they started giving gifts away. Mom and dad dress like Mama Claus, Santa Claus, and the kids are little elves, and they started giving presents to the community."

This year they gave away over a 1000 presents, all for free.

"We have presents for boys, girls of all ages teens, adults, men, women, they went all out," said Carrasco.

They also gave away free food.

"We've cooked like 60 turkeys and hams with some Cajun spice in them, and so we're feeding the community with desserts too," said Carrasco.

And the whole event is made possible by good Samaritans stepping up to help the community.

"Everything that was given today, was provided for the community, was donated, and even the labor, the cooking," said Carrasco.

The whole point of the day was just to give back.