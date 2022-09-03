Labor Day: What's open, what's closed?

With the observance of Labor Day, many businesses, including post offices and banks, will be closed.

MIDLAND, Texas — Labor Day is almost upon us, which means many businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Several city and county offices, like the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the City of Midland, have announced they will be closed.

For many cities, this means trash pickup will be shifted slightly throughout the week.

To see how this could impact you, you can visit the Facebook page or website of your local government to find out more.

Emergency services for cities and counties will remain available.

In addition to these offices being closed, local colleges will also be closed to celebrate Labor Day, as Midland and Odessa College among other colleges have all announced they will be closed on Monday.

Some stores will be open, however, such as Best Buy, Home Depot, Sam's Club, Starbucks, Target and Walmart.