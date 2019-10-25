ODESSA, Texas — Temperatures are getting cooler and for many West Texans that means it's the first time cranking up the heat this Fall.

Watching flames dance might be your idea of a relaxing night, but if the right steps aren't taken, you could find yourself in danger.

"We don't wanna respond to your home in a structure fire because of the fireplace not being properly cleaned," said Michelle Cervantes, Odessa Fire Rescue Fire Marshall. "We prefer that you get them cleaned once a year."

The department says chimney fires are preventable.

It's not just fireplaces that can cause trouble when heating up your home.

Cervantes says that it's important to keep a close watch on electric heaters and to never use an oven as a home heater.

"Carbon monoxide poisoning, you can also get injured if you've got little children and then they come up to the oven and the door is open and then you have someone who is burned, so not necessarily because you can cause a structure fire but because you can also get injured," said Cervantes.

Injuries and fires that are preventable if your home is being heated properly.

