Whataburger handed out swag and giftcards outside Parker Elementary and Permian High School

Whataburger is tipping their hats to local educators.

On Monday, which was World Teachers' Day, Whataburger set up outside of Parker Elementary School in Midland and Permian High School in Odessa.

Whataburger handed out shirts, stickers, and even some gift cards, all part of their Whataburger Feeding Student Success Program.