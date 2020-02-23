ALVIN, Texas — It’s random act of kindness that is now spreading on social media. This all started with a woman who offered to buy a cake for a stranger at Kroger in Alvin.

She left a note behind that said:

“My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today. I wanted to remember my son by doing good to others. I hope you enjoy your child’s cake and I hope your day is special. Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them. Our children are such special gifts! Hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family.

The mother who received the cake was in tears by this random act of kindness because coincidentally her daughter was also turning 8.

“Thank you God for this gift. For giving me my sweet little girls to love on when this mom is lying in bed wishing she could do the same thing. How sad that people take it for granted,” said Holly Grimet.

But Grimet is not just walking away with a free cake. She says she’s received one of the biggest lessons of her life.

“A gift, for me to know that I need to cherish every birthday every celebration. Even though I didn’t want to throw a birthday party. I’m so glad I did,” said Grimet.

Grimet has shared her note on Facebook hoping to find the mother and thank her in person. But has no luck so far.

The baker at the Kroger says she had never seen this woman before.

