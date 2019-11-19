KILLEEN, Texas — *The attached video is from Nov.1, before the dog was found.

A service dog has been found after a Texas veteran asked the public to help him search for his dog, Hades.

Hades is an almost 4-year-old pit bull and Jeff Horn's best friend. The dog helps Horn at night when he sleeps. He went missing on Oct. 21 and was finally found Monday at an apartment complex less than half a mile away from his home.

Somebody found Hades and took off his collar and rabies tag. This person tried to keep him and refused to return him back to his owner. Monday, a woman found out where the dog was, texted Horn, and the two were able to reunite.

“I want to thank everyone of you for helping me out, I greatly greatly appreciate it” Horn said. “Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart.”

