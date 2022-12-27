A puppy got its head stuck in a can. Some Phoenix firefighters came to the rescue

Photos show the fluffy pup with its head in the can as a team of firefighters work to free the pooch.

PHOENIX — Firefighters in the Phoenix Fire Department are no strangers to large-scale rescues. Risking life and limb to save those in need of help no matter the circumstances.

But their latest rescue mission wasn't big at all. In fact, the victim was barely bigger than a human hand.

According to a recent Facebook post from Phoenix fire, crews at Station 18 helped a small puppy who found itself in a tight situation Monday. It had gotten its head stuck in a can of food.

"We are here to prevent harm and help everyone," the post read. "Furry friends included."

Photos on the post-show a group of firefighters huddled around the pup as they worked to cut away the can. After a few snips, the puppy was eventually freed.

The puppy and its owner were all smiles after a successful rescue.

