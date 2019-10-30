ODESSA, Texas — Just because you spend your first Halloween in the hospital doesn't mean you can't celebrate it in style.
NICU nurses at Odessa Regional Medical Center are in charge of some of the most precious cargo-premature babies. The children need intensive medical care and spend the first few weeks or even months in the hospital.
But the nurses don't stop at simply caring for the children,
For Halloween, the nurses created adorable costumes for the little ones to wear. The costumes ranged from Disney classics like Mickey Mouse and Snow White to Minions from Despicable Me.
